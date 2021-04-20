Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,127 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,290,000 after purchasing an additional 411,129 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,334,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,698,000 after acquiring an additional 138,976 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6,062.9% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,513,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.45. 41,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.26. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $191.13.

