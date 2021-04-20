Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,303 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after purchasing an additional 563,556 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,226,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,724,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after buying an additional 213,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $101.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

