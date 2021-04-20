Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $189.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.32 and a 200 day moving average of $173.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

