Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $1.52 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

NYSE TGT opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.66. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.