AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 97.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 522,774 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

