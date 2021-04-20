AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,064,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $213.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

