AtriCure (ATRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $69.68.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

