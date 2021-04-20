Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of ATTO opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $349.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. Atento has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $369.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atento will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 3,584.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Atento worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

