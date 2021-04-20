Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Raised to C at TheStreet

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Atento stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Atento has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $369.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.99 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atento will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 3,584.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.33% of Atento worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

