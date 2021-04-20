Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.73. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

