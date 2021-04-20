ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.14

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.14 and last traded at C$43.05, with a volume of 104117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACO.X shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ATCO to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get ATCO alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.65.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,782,612.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.