Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 15,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 35,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.41% of Astrea Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

