AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Given “Hold” Rating at Argus

Argus restated their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,561 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,977,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,011,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

