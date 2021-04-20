ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of ASOS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.40. 1,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASOS has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 3.70.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

