ASML (ASML) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $630.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $587.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.61. ASML has a 1-year low of $275.96 and a 1-year high of $653.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.