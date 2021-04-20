ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,600 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 355,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 435,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ARYA opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth approximately $729,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,425,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.