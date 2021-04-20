Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 1,129 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,802,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $329.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

