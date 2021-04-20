Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 7,500 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 678,241.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 81,389 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 104,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.66. 28,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

