Arion (ARION) Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $109,202.27 and approximately $7.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00062055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.00272399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004470 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.11 or 0.00964440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.40 or 0.00663623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,231.93 or 0.99671795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,822,564 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.