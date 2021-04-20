Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.02

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.02 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 733,716 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.06 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Kerim Sener bought 581,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,081.60 ($37,995.30). Also, insider Michael de Villiers sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.