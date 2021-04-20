Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.09. 75,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,892. The stock has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

