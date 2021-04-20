Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.14. 69,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,637. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.