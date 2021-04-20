Argus Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $915.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Argus from $845.00 to $915.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BLK opened at $811.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $749.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $703.86. The company has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 50.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

