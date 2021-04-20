ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:DGNU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.00

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:DGNU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 45167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in February 2021. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.