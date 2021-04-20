ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $73.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

