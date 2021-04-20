ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$13.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.19.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARX opened at C$7.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.89. The firm has a market cap of C$5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.05.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is -19.35%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.