Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

