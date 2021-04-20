Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $937.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

