AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $241.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $241.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.92.

Shares of AON stock opened at $235.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.04. AON has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $240.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

