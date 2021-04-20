Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Declares Dividend of $0.49

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,862.50 ($24.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,736.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,438.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.27. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 727.40 ($9.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTO. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.