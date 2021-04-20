Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Declares Dividend of $0.49

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,862.50 ($24.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,736.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,438.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.27. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 727.40 ($9.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTO. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
