Analysts Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) PT at GBX 138.57

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 138.57 ($1.81).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

LON:VMUK traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 193.10 ($2.52). The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,649. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 145. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 201.30 ($2.63).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

