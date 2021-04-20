Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT at $66.22

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SIMO stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.71. 390,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,341. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,997,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

