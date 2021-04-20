Analysts Set PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Price Target at GBX 445

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 445 ($5.81).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total value of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).

Shares of PAGE traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 534.50 ($6.98). 488,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,825. PageGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 328.60 ($4.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 560.50 ($7.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -299.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 492.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 449.17.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

