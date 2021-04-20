Analysts Set PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Price Target at GBX 445

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 445 ($5.81).
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.
In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total value of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).
About PageGroup
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.
