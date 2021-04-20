Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Target Price at C$28.13

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ovintiv to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OVV stock traded down C$1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$36.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.18. The stock has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.27%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

