Analysts Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target at $94.00

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,966,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,413,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.64. 3,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,355. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

