Analysts Set Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Target Price at $28.25

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

GRBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,946. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 186.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 64.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 99,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

