Analysts Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target at $30.67

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.85. 1,000,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. Gentex has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

