Analysts Set Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Target Price at $80.33

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.93. 27,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,880. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $104.40.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

