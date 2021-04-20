Analysts Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) PT at $33.67

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

ALEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.08. Alector has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $399,031.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 101,758 shares of company stock worth $1,972,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

