Analysts Set Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Target Price at $31.60

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMTX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

AMTX stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $469.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

