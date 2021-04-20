Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ALFVY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/13/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/13/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

4/7/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/6/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/1/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6426 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

