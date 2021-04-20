Analysts Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Announce -$0.77 EPS

Analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.74). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XNCR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 171,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after purchasing an additional 247,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 154,439 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

