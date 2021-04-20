Analysts Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Veru reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $9.09 on Friday. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $653.68 million, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 574,955 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Veru by 142.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Veru by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 299,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Veru by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,723 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the third quarter worth $126,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

