Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 380%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.14 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

SBCF traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. 2,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,443. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132,302 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

