Analysts Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post $115.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.08 million. Q2 posted sales of $92.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $490.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $495.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $596.53 million, with estimates ranging from $570.13 million to $613.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Truist raised their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

NYSE QTWO opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.33. Q2 has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $237,057.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,843 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at $36,277,386.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,211 shares of company stock worth $20,645,203 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,190 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after acquiring an additional 702,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $84,926,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 655,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

