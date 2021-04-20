Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

KNX opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $50.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 75,061 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

