Analysts Expect Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings. Fury Gold Mines reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fury Gold Mines.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $160.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FURY. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

