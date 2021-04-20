Analysts Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 744.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

AUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of AUB traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,254. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $41.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

