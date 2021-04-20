Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post sales of $8.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.56 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $36.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.67 million to $37.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.92 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $78.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%. The business had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million.

SBBP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBBP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 522,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,849. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $159.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

