Analysts Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.94.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.18. 1,390,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,953. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,822,000 after purchasing an additional 333,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,698,000 after purchasing an additional 499,242 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,690 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $84,347,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

